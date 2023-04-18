Zach’s First Alert Forecast: 80s for the Rest of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More sunshine to come this week before changes arrive through the weekend.

Cool mornings and warm, comfortable afternoons continue through Friday. Highs return to the 80s on Wednesday and we’ll be within a few degrees of the 90s Thursday and Friday. Clouds begin to increase on Saturday with temperatures around 80 degrees expected through the afternoon. Besides the chance of a few spotty showers early, most of Saturday should stay dry. The timing of the rain has increased by a few hours with rain chances rising by 6 PM. It’ll be a wet night with around a half inch or less expected. The sooner the rain arrives, the sooner it’ll leave. Besides a few lingering showers along the coast in the morning, the rest of Sunday looks dry.

Cooler air will rush in behind the rain. Highs only reach the 60s early next week leading to some cold mornings. Temperatures could fall as low as the low 40s Monday and Tuesday morning. Still not ruling out some 30s in a few spots, especially if skies stay clear and winds go calm.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.