Wilmington man charged in death of Jacksonville woman
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Wilmington police have made an arrest in the murder of a Jacksonville woman at a Wilmington baseball stadium.

Police say that they have charged 29-year-old Altonio Johnson of Wilmington with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the April 11th murder of 32-year-old Micsha Durham of Jacksonville.

Durham’s body was found in a restroom by a security guard at Godwin Stadium on Shipyard Boulevard in Wilmington around 9:00 a.m. on April 11.

Durham’s mother, Debi Burnett told WITN’s sister station in Wilmington WECT that she was grateful for the work detectives did. “I would like to thank the detectives on my daughter’s case for keeping me informed,” Burnett said in a statement. “I had just been with my daughter the day before she was murdered. We were grieving the death of her brother (my son) who passed away in Easter 2021. My heart is breaking. I’m so glad they found out who did this horrific act of murder on her so quickly. She had a beautiful soul.”

Wilmington police say that Johnson was already being held at the New Hanover Jail for a different crime when he was charged with Durham’s death on April 18th.

