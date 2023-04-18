Summer Youth Employment Program returns in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County high schoolers and college students can apply for paid positions designed to teach them important life skills for the future.

The Wayne County Summer Youth Employment Program is set to return this summer and offer valuable work skills to Wayne County high schoolers and college students.

Students will get the chance to work paid positions and learn skills in local government, financial literacy, and workplace trainings, according to the county.

Applications are open and will close on May 12. Those who are accepted will begin working on June 19.

County Commissioner Antonio Williams recommended this program to return.

“This program is important for the kids in our community,” said Williams. “Last year was a huge success with students learning various job roles and gaining an appreciation for local government. We look forward to another great group of students joining county departments to learn important skills that will help them later in life. This program provides students with something positive to do during the summer and shows them that there are plenty of job opportunities for them right here at home.”

For more information and an application, please visit www.waynegov.com/summeryouth.

