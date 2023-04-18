Sports Spotlight: Wallen leading J.H. Rose baseball with arm and bat, committed to UNC this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose baseball is ranked 12th in the state this season. A huge piece to the Rampants success so far has been junior Andrew Wallen with both his pitching and his hitting. We feature him in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“Coach Vincent, his wife was actually the principal at my dad’s old school,” says J.H. Rose junior Andrew Wallen.

“She first met him he was in the third grade, or something like that, and she said you need to keep your eye on this guy,” says J.H. Rose head coach Ronald Vincent.

Standing 6 foot 7 it’s hard to miss J.H. Rose junior Andrew Wallen on the diamond.

“I’ve always been kind of tall. It wasn’t a growth spurt,” says Wallen, “My dad was 6 foot 7 and he played basketball at Elon and overseas. My mom, she’s 5 foot 10 or 5 foot 11.”

From Little League to varsity Andrew has been immersed in Greenville’s baseball love.

“I was on the 13U Babe Ruth World Series team. That was a lot of fun. Half of my teammates are out here right now. I have kind of grown up with them,” says Wallen, “Perry, he’s caught me since I was 10. We played on the same Little League team.”

Wallen stopped playing basketball this year to focus on baseball. His numbers make him hard to miss too.

“Working with Tripp over at “Next Level” the whole offseason and he really helped me out with my swing,” Andrew says.

Batting .510 with 4 homers, 7 doubles, and has driven in 22 runs in 18 games.

“Special guy. He’s a really, really, really good person. He really works hard at getting better. Likes to be coached,” says Vincent.

He’s also pitched outstanding this year with a .75 Earned Run Average.

“Went up to BYoung’s, also worked at Next level for that. That’s where I found a lot of improvement,” says Wallen, “Also in the weight room.”

Andrew threw a no-hitter last week against Cape Fear.

“I was really confident in everything I threw,” Andrew says, “Everywhere Perry directed me to pitch it, I was able to hit it. It was one of those games.”

All of his work and growth earned interest from the University of North Carolina baseball program and he committed this week.

“The staff up there, the team up there, and the facilities,” Andrew says, “I mean it was kind of on the spot we knew it was the right fit for me. It felt like home.”

College baseball in his future and his determination to take Rose as far as they can go. Coach’s wife was right way back then, Wallen is one to watch for years to come.

“It’s a game of failure. You kind of learn from whatever you do wrong,” says Wallen, “You are not going to have a perfect day. Being able to accept that and just continue to want to improve is what really drives me.”

Andrew says he has a little sister who is already 5′11 in the 8th grade. He thinks she will be a volleyball star for Rose in the near future.

