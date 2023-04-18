Soldier killed in Black Hawk crash being returned home to Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A soldier killed last month in a Kentucky military training accident is coming home to Eastern Carolina on Thursday.

The body of Staff Sgt. Caleb Gore will arrive Thursday afternoon at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and then be escorted to Morehead City.

The 25-year-old Gore was one of nine soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters collided on March 29th near Fort Campbell.

Gore was a 2015 graduate of West Carteret High School where he was on the wrestling team and ran cross country.

The family will hold a private funeral service, according to Munden Funeral Home.

