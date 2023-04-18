Advertise With Us
People in Pamlico County speak out against recent vote to make school board partisan

After three decades, the Pamlico County school board could become partisan
After three decades, the Pamlico County school board could become partisan
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The sound of disappointment and frustration could be heard from parents outside of the Pamlico County Courthouse Monday night.

People like Diane Lemieux say that anger stems from a recent four to three vote by county commissioners to change the school board to partisan.

“The support for a non-partisan school board is multi partisan,” Lemieux said. “We have voters all over this county of different parties who are concerned and want to keep it nonpartisan.”

Residents like Bill Hines say county commissioners voted in favor of the change without hearing the public’s opinion.

Chairman Edward Riggs disagrees and says the vote was on the agenda for their second meeting in November.

According to Riggs, the county commissioner’s votes were made public. Hines feels it was hidden from residents.

“They refused, now we’re not hearing anything back,” Hines said. “Totally under the table, all kept very quiet.”

LeMieux is hoping Senator Norman Sanderson can help.

“I didn’t see it on the legislative calendar this week,” Lemieux said. “Right now, people could call Senator Sanderson’s office if they want to be heard.”

People outside the courthouse Monday say they came together for a demonstration to make sure county commissioners heard their voice.

Even though the commissioners meeting was going inside, people against the change were speaking proudly on the outside.

Riggs says county commissioners will not revisit the decision to change the school board back to nonpartisan at this time due to the proposal being in the Senate after passing in the House. He says people still against the change are more than welcome to come and speak at next month’s first meeting.

