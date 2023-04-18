Onslow emergency response performs mass casualty exercise

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Emergency Services and several other first response agencies participated in a mass casualty exercise. The goal was to simulate a response to an explosion and mass casualty event.

The training covers disaster assessment, mass care and fatality assessments, and transportation tactics that would be necessary in the event a mass shooting or an explosion were to take place.

For high school students in the area, playing the role of the victims opened their eyes to some of the emotions surrounding shootings across the country.

“It was different like I started like crying naturally just because like because of the screaming and stuff,” said high school student Abigail Brown.

“Because once you like experience it it’s like so different from just like hearing oh this happened there like it’s actually like really serious,” said high school McKenzie Pankey.

“Overall I think it’s kind of like educational knowing like hey this could happen in real life like mass casualties like this,” added sophomore Tierra Shorty.

“It’s always good to like be aware of your surroundings and everything like that you never know what can happen,” said Madison Pankey.

Recent mass shootings have come closer to the east, the most recent being the mass shooting in Goldsboro, emergency response teams stress the importance of brushing up on mass casualty response tactics. “So we were able to prep however you’re never ready for a situation like this you never feel like you know enough. You know, take this as a real-life scenario the severity of it,” said Onslow County EMS Amanda Hierl.

“We’re trying to stress our overall EMS system with a large number of patients and fatalities and then we will carry those over in the next week to also work with our friends at the Onslow memorial naval hospital to test their capabilities as well,” said Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson.

Tuesday’s simulation was the first of two parts of the mass casualty training. Part two will test and prepare staff at area hospitals to properly track patients and triage them at area hospitals in the event of a mass casualty.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.