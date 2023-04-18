Ocracoke Music and Storytelling Festival scheduled June 2-4

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - People in the East have the chance to celebrate and support Ocracoke Island’s rich culture.

The 23rd annual Ocracoke Music and Storytelling Festival will be held on the Berkley Manor grounds and surrounding property on Ocracoke Island. The festival will run June 2-4. It is to celebrate the community’s rich artistic, educational, environmental, and cultural activities.

Activities will include performances on the four stages, traditional Ocracoke square dancing, a giant puppet parade, workshops, artisan stands and villages, and multiple sections for children to play and craft.

Performances will include the Ballet Folkorico de Ocracoke, Ava Chavez, Cane Mill Road, Carter Minor, Muriel Anderson, and more.

Ocracoke Island is only accessible by ferry.

To book tickets or for more details on the event visit www.ocracokealive.org

Proceeds go to supporting critical student and community programs.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.