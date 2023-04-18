Advertise With Us
New Bern boys lacrosse grab stranglehold of conference lead with win over Jacksonville

New Bern 12, Jacksonville 9
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern boys lacrosse took command of their conference with a 12-9 win at home on Monday night against Jacksonville.

The Bears are 6-0 in the conference. The Cardinals fall to 4-2.

Both teams had a solid game and Jacksonville did lead late in the first half.

New Bern had three players tally hat tricks and were led by Jamar Bell with four goals.

Jacksonville had a couple of hat tricks and also got a four-goal performance from Isaac Briseno.

New Bern controls its own destiny with two games left in their regular season and a two-game lead in the conference. The Bears mathematically earned at least a share of the conference title with the win.

“Really tight. It was close the whole game. Not going to say they didn’t fight hard at all. They did. It was a nitty gritty game,” says New Bern senior captain Jamar Bell, “Everybody got dirty. I got dirty. Ground balls, possession. Everything matters in this game for real. We just happened to pull it out in the end.”

“It’s always a great win when it is against Jacksonville. A neighborhood team. It feels good. We’re a young team so there is a lot of promise coming but close to locking up the conference is a good feeling going toward the playoffs,” says New Bern Head coach Sean Fleming, “We struggled in the first round the last couple years. The seniors on this team are hungry. We got 25 sophomores too that are seeing this thing come to fruition.”

