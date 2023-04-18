Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

NCHSAA principals approve classification expansion

More detailed information to come in May
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association put out a plan to expand the number of athletic classifications. The principals have returned more than a three-fourths vote in favor of the amendment.

Administrators received the information this morning.

Commissioner Que Tucker’s note reads, “Thank you, principals, for exercising your right to vote as a member school. The amendment ballots received the necessary 3/4′s yes votes: thus the amendment has been approved. More details will be shared during the virtual annual meeting on May 4.”

The ammendment caps athletic classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, etc.) at 64 schools and is based soly on average daily membership of those schools. Mathematically based on the number of schools, and these perameters, it would expand classifications for sports from four to seven classes.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of the highway have been closed.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway
Rocky Mount High School
Police investigating fight between teacher & student at Rocky Mount High School
Two dead after Hertford County shooting Friday night
UPDATE: Names of victims in Hertford County fatal shooting confirmed
Christina Mills
Greenville woman accused of human trafficking, rape, kidnapping of teenage girl
Benjamin Mayo, Amber Manning, and Michael Miller
Three charged with stealing from Greenville store

Latest News

New Bern boys lacrosse tops Jacksonville to secure conference lead
New Bern boys lacrosse grab stranglehold of conference lead with win over Jacksonville
New Bern boys lacrosse grab stranglehold of conference lead with win over Jacksonville
New Bern boys lacrosse grab stranglehold of conference lead with win over Jacksonville
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) drives against Florida forward Tatyana Wyche during...
ECU women’s basketball lands Wyche sisters from Florida
Carter Spivey reportedly to get the ball for ECU baseball opener
ECU moves up in polls after sweep of Cincinnati, Spivey AAC Pitcher of the Week