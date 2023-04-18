NCHSAA principals approve classification expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association put out a plan to expand the number of athletic classifications. The principals have returned more than a three-fourths vote in favor of the amendment.

Administrators received the information this morning.

Commissioner Que Tucker’s note reads, “Thank you, principals, for exercising your right to vote as a member school. The amendment ballots received the necessary 3/4′s yes votes: thus the amendment has been approved. More details will be shared during the virtual annual meeting on May 4.”

The ammendment caps athletic classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, etc.) at 64 schools and is based soly on average daily membership of those schools. Mathematically based on the number of schools, and these perameters, it would expand classifications for sports from four to seven classes.

