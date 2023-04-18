Minges Bottling Group breaks ground on new facility

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One company in the east is continuing to grow.

Minges Bottling Group will break ground on a new facility just outside of Ayden today.

It plans to build a new 233,375-square-foot facility next to its existing operations on Highway 11.

The new facility will include a massive warehouse, administrative and sales offices, vending repairs, and a maintenance shop.

Minges says the expansion was inevitable as the company experienced continued growth and expansion.

