Marines in the east helping Habitat for Humanity

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit here in the east will be getting a little extra help today.

The Craven Habitat for Humanity will get assistance from up to 25 marines from Cherry Point as part of the Single Marine Program.

The Habitat Frederick Disaster Relief Team from Maryland will also be coming down to lend a hand. Along with the usual volunteers from Craven Habitat for Humanity, the additional volunteers will work on various building products, including framing houses.

The event begins in New Bern at 11:30 A.M. this morning.

