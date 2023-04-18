Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Man arrested with more than 80 lbs. of weed during traffic stop for speeding

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup...
Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.(Marion Police Department)
By Amber Ruch and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) – While marijuana is legalized in Illinois, driving around with more than 80 pounds of it is not.

Officers with the Marion Police Department stopped a man accused of speeding through a construction zone early Monday morning.

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.

The driver, who was from Mississippi, faces several charges, including drug trafficking, and was taken to jail.

Illinois state law only allows residents to possess 30 grams of marijuana.

People from outside the state are only allowed to carry half that much, and it must be sealed in containers authorized by a dispensary.

Copyright 2023 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of the highway have been closed.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway
Rocky Mount High School
Police investigating fight between teacher & student at Rocky Mount High School
Benjamin Mayo, Amber Manning, and Michael Miller
Three charged with stealing from Greenville store
Two dead after Hertford County shooting Friday night
UPDATE: Names of victims in Hertford County fatal shooting confirmed
Christina Mills
Greenville woman accused of human trafficking, rape, kidnapping of teenage girl

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
McConnell: GOP will not support replacing Feinstein on Senate Judiciary Committee
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
Old NASA satellite falling to Earth; risk of danger ‘low’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rejects replacing Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the panel.
McConnell rejects replacing Feinstein on Judiciary
'Cat Dad of TikTok' lives in eastern Carolina
‘Cat Dad’ TikTok star is Havelock native
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31