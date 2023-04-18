Limited parking at popular OBX boat ramps during pavement marking

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WITN) - A planned pavement improvement project will impact parking at some popular boat ramps next week.

Employees with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said today that parking will be limited next week while contractors are installing permanent pavement markings in the parking lot.

According to park officials, the work will take place between Sunday night and Thursday afternoon April 23rd through 27th. During the work period, the number of parking spaces at the boat ramps will be cut in half.

If the parking lot is full when boaters arrive at the Oregon Inlet public boat ramps, the Seashore says visitors should use the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission’s Washington Baum Bridge Boating Access Area, located at the west end of the Washington Baum Bridge in Manteo.

