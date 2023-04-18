Lenoir County K9 gets a bulletproof vest

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A four-legged deputy in Lenoir County received a potentially life-saving gift recently.

Ziva, a K9 deputy with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, received a special bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. A gift deputies say was made possible thanks to the vest being sponsored by Christopher Campanale of North Kingstown, RI.

“We are truly appreciative of the vest that was sponsored by Mr. Campanale and Vested Interest in K9s,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “Our K9s are valuable members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.”

The vest is embroidered with “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit charity that provides bullet and stab protective vests to police dogs all over the country. The company says the vests are made possible by both private and corporate donations.

According to Vested Interest in K9s, dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively used by a police department qualify for the vest program. Dogs with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

The company also says a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1800, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.

