Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Increased fire risk today

Low humidity levels along with gusty winds will increase the fire risk on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast For April 18, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Wind gusts of 15-25 mph Tuesday
Wind gusts of 15-25 mph Tuesday(Jim Howard)

Low humidity levels of 20% to 30% will combine with westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph leading to increased fire danger across Eastern NC through sunset Tuesday.

Please use extra caution with campfires, cigarettes, or any ignition sources. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged from midday through sunset. Winds will relax a bit on Wednesday lowering the fire risk across Eastern NC.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of the highway have been closed.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway
Rocky Mount High School
Police investigating fight between teacher & student at Rocky Mount High School
Two dead after Hertford County shooting Friday night
UPDATE: Names of victims in Hertford County fatal shooting confirmed
Christina Mills
Greenville woman accused of human trafficking, rape, kidnapping of teenage girl
Benjamin Mayo, Amber Manning, and Michael Miller
Three charged with stealing from Greenville store

Latest News

ECU Health explains what Medicaid expansion means for local community
ECU Health explains what Medicaid expansion means for local community
Marines in the east helping Habitat for Humanity
Marines in the east helping Habitat for Humanity
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies and climbing temps
ECU Health explains what Medicaid expansion means for local community