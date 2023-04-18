Increased fire risk today

Wind gusts of 15-25 mph Tuesday (Jim Howard)

Low humidity levels of 20% to 30% will combine with westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph leading to increased fire danger across Eastern NC through sunset Tuesday.

Please use extra caution with campfires, cigarettes, or any ignition sources. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged from midday through sunset. Winds will relax a bit on Wednesday lowering the fire risk across Eastern NC.

