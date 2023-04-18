Hurricanes top Islanders to take first round playoff series lead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes continue to be a force at home in the playoffs as they took game one of their Stanley Cup playoffs first round series 2-1 over the New York Islanders on Monday night.

The Canes struck first with a goal from Sebastian Aho and led 1-0 after one.

Stephan Noesen would give them insurance in the second with a goal to put Carolina up 2-0. They would surrender a goal by Ryan Pulock to make it 2-1 after two.

Antti Raanta stopped 25 shots and got the win for Carolina. The Canes lead the best-of-seven series 1-0. Game two is Wednesday night at 7 PM in Raleigh.

