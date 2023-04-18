Advertise With Us
Hurricanes top Islanders to take first round playoff series lead

Carolina 2, New York 1
New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12) controls the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper...
New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12) controls the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, April 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes continue to be a force at home in the playoffs as they took game one of their Stanley Cup playoffs first round series 2-1 over the New York Islanders on Monday night.

The Canes struck first with a goal from Sebastian Aho and led 1-0 after one.

Stephan Noesen would give them insurance in the second with a goal to put Carolina up 2-0. They would surrender a goal by Ryan Pulock to make it 2-1 after two.

Antti Raanta stopped 25 shots and got the win for Carolina. The Canes lead the best-of-seven series 1-0. Game two is Wednesday night at 7 PM in Raleigh.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

