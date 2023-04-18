Greenville man charged in deadly three-vehicle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is facing charges after yesterday’s crash on a major highway right outside of Greenville that killed an elderly woman.

Brandon Creighton has been charged with felony death by vehicle, DWI, and reckless driving.

Troopers said 81-year-old Deloris Pierce, of Macon, was killed when the car she was a passenger in was hit head-on by Creighton’s vehicle and a pickup truck.

The Highway Patrol says the two vehicles were heading north on Greenville Boulevard when Creighton swerved and side-swiped the pickup truck, causing both to cross over into the median and into the other lane.

Creighton’s SUV landed on its side, while the pickup truck flipped over on its top.

The crash happened right before noon Monday in front of Parkers Chapel Church.

Creighton was jailed on a $210,000 bond and troopers say they are working with the District Attorney’s Office to see if more charges need to be brought in the accident.

All lanes of the highway have been closed. (WITN)

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. (WITN)

The crash has closed all lanes of Greenville Boulevard in front of Parkers Chapel Church. (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.