ENC residents react as bill looks at banning transgender girls from sports

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Controversy is brewing as a growing number of states are taking action on banning transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.

North Carolina could become the latest as a new bill known as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” moves forward in the general assembly.

“At the heart of it all, though, is competition. like so many parents whose kids are student-athletes, we’re making sure fair competition is maintained,” said Senator Keith Corbin, (R) Jackson County.

Republican lawmakers say transgender females have an unfair advantage in sports that will stop other girls from participating. but one Eastern North Carolinian father says he disagrees. “These kinds of bills are divisive. They split us or attempt to split us up into groups and into fractions,” said Jonathan Phillips, father of a transgender man.

“I just don’t feel that there is really any need for it. I mean, the bill co-sponsor says there is only 15 trans athletes in the entire state of North Carolina playing sports, the international Olympics, the NCAA, and 20 states have allowed trans athletes to compete,” said Phillips

“Trans athletes have not shown to have any sort of advantage just based on their trans-ness. Trans athletes vary in their ability” said 1 ENC Pride founding member David Bucksot.

1 ENC Pride says that even though studies are limited so far, there is no evidence that there is a competitive advantage for trans athletes and that this bill is just the latest in a series of legislation targeting the LGBTQ community as a whole.

“Its really murky where the line is drawn, and from my perspective, it’s making something out of where there is not one,” said Bucksot.

A House committee will debate its own version of the bill on Wednesday and all 30 GOP Senators and the majority of Republican House members are backing the legislation. Republicans hold a super-majority in both chambers of the North Carolina Legislature.

