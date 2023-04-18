ENC Police Chief’s react to increase in youth violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After several mass shootings involving youth, law enforcement leaders in the East are voicing their concerns and ramping up efforts to prevent similar tragedies from happening.

According to the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act, in the past year, there’s been a 21% increase in juvenile offenses.

In just the past week, the nation saw a birthday celebration in Alabama end with gunfire ripping through a crowd of mostly teens, killing four and injuring 28 others.

And a shooting in Goldsboro killed 15-year-old Joyonna Pearsall and hurt five others.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette says some of the many tactics they’re using are youth parks and recreation programs and teen court. “Our goal is not to put people in the system,” Goyette said. “Sometimes depending on the type of crime, especially if it’s a violent felony we’re going to have to charge those teens. We’re trying to provide a path of success for our teens.”

Meanwhile, Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls says he has his concerns as well. “And the influence that social media has over them [youth], that their friends have over them. And when I say friends, I’m talking about the bad not the good.”

Though there are preventative measures in place to help curb youth violence, what Sauls hopes teens will do is trust law enforcement in emergency situations. “Heaven forbid that you’re at a party and a firearm is introduced like we have seen recently,” Sauls said. “How do you respond to that? Do you know what to do? Do you have the confidence to call law enforcement to call us before it spirals out of control?”

Sauls goes on to say that he also met with Pitt County School Board members this morning about other preventative measures to keep students safe.

