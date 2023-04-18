ECU women’s basketball lands Wyche sisters from Florida

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball signs sisters Taliyah and Tatyana Wyche who transfer to the program from the University of Florida. They both have two years of eligibility remaining. They are both forwards and over 6 feet tall.

“Tatyana is a talented, physical, athletic post player. Her knack for rebounding and rim running will enhance our offense. She loves physicality and plays with a tremendous amount of passion,” said ECU head coach Kim McNeill in a statement from the school.

“Taliyah’s versatility as a post player will allow her to play with her back to basket and allow her to face up. She has a variety of moves with her back to basket but also has the ability to face up and put the ball on the floor,” said McNeill.

