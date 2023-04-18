Advertise With Us
ECU women’s basketball lands Wyche sisters from Florida

They are both forwards and over 6 feet tall.
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) drives against Florida forward Tatyana Wyche during...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) drives against Florida forward Tatyana Wyche during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball signs sisters Taliyah and Tatyana Wyche who transfer to the program from the University of Florida. They both have two years of eligibility remaining. They are both forwards and over 6 feet tall.

“Tatyana is a talented, physical, athletic post player. Her knack for rebounding and rim running will enhance our offense. She loves physicality and plays with a tremendous amount of passion,” said ECU head coach Kim McNeill in a statement from the school.

“Taliyah’s versatility as a post player will allow her to play with her back to basket and allow her to face up. She has a variety of moves with her back to basket but also has the ability to face up and put the ball on the floor,” said McNeill.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

