ECU moves up in polls after sweep of Cincinnati, Spivey AAC Pitcher of the Week

Pirates move up to #7 nationally
Carter Spivey reportedly to get the ball for ECU baseball opener(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team completed a sweep of Cincinnati on Sunday to complete a 4-0 week. ECU moved up in the polls now #7 in the nation.

ECU pitcher Carter Spivey earned American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week. He threw a complete game shutout on Saturday as the Pirates ten-run ruled the Bearcats 10-0 in 7 innings.

He only threw 83 pitches, gave up four hits and struck out three.

Josh Moylan mashed the ball all week and made the honor roll. He hit three homers, scored seven runs, and drove in nine.

The Pirates are on the road this week. They face Charlotte on Wednesday in a non-conference game.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

