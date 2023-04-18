ECU Health explains what Medicaid expansion means for local community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is holding an informative lunch session today.

ECU Health Medical Center will be holding a power luncheon today in Greenville.

ECU Health Medical Center President Brian Floyd will be the featured speaker for the luncheon.

Floyd will explain what the recent Medicaid expansion signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper means for ECU Health and the local business community going forward.

The luncheon takes place at the Hilton in Greenville at noon.

