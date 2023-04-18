ECU to feature production of Pride and Prejudice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU School of Theatre and Dance students are gearing up for their performance of Price and Prejudice.

The iconic production includes characters such as Elizabeth Bennet, played by ECU School of Theatre and Dance junior Jackie Nunweiler.

Nunweiler, along with Tatiana Burrus (Jane Bennet and Miss de Bourgh) and Aaron Ford (playing Mr. Darcy) stopped by the studio Tuesday afternoon to discuss their roles.

The show will run from April 19-23 at McGinnis Theatre.

Information on tickets and showtimes can be found here or by calling (252) 328-6929.

You also have the option to livestream the performance.

