The city of Greenville is seeking community feedback and input on Vision Zero

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - “Vision Zero” is a traffic safety initiative that initially started in Greenville in 2018 when the city was the ranked worst in the state for traffic fatalities. Now, Greenville is asking for the community’s input.

“Vision Zero is an initiative to eliminate all fatalities or severe injury crashes on our roadways and that’s across the board for all modes of users,” said Greenville Assistant Traffic Engineer, Stacey Pigford.

According to the NCDOT, over 1,700 people were killed on state roadways in 2021.

Since 2018, the Greenville Vision Zero Task Force has helped bring Greenville from number one to number 8 in the state for traffic fatalities by prioritizing practical ways to make Greenville roadways safer.

“At the intersection of 10th St and Greenville Blvd, there is a modular median that was put into place to help pedestrians, just to make it safer for them when they can cross to the center, have a pedestrian refuge, and then cross over to the sidewalk,” says ECU Health Injury Prevention Program Coordinator, Ellen Walston.

Pigford also said, “Left turns is one of our highest crash types so the delineator. We’ve installed a lot of the RFBs which are the rectangular rapid flashing beacons at crosswalks.”

Now, the task force is asking for the community’s input to help further their mission.

Pigford says, “An initiative we’re actually trying to put together called a Vision Zero Action Plan and the point of this plan is to be able to apply for a lot of grant funding. One of the key pieces of that plan is public engagement so we put this survey together to get public feedback on the issues that they see.”

All in order to further prioritize the safety of pedestrians.

“We want our roads to be safe and want people to be able to get to point a to point b and not have to worry about the roadways,” Pigford told WITN.

The survey can be found on Greenville’s website. Pigford and Walston both encourage the community to be honest in their feedback as the Vision Zero Task Force is considering each survey greatly.

The task force meets every other month to discuss any potential ways to better help the city of Greenville roadways and safety for pedestrians.

