‘Cat Dad’ TikTok star is Havelock native

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re a cat lover, you may have come across Deylan Buntyn’s TikTok videos.

You may not have realized Buntyn is also an eastern Carolinian. He grew up in Havelock and even played football for Havelock High School.

Buntyn now works in Morehead City for their Parks and Recreation Department, but he takes time after work to feature his two cats Rivers and Forest in his videos. It’s hard not to laugh when you see them.

He encourages adoption, as one of his cats is a rescue.

Buntyn stopped by ENC at Three Tuesday to explain how he started as the “Cat Dad” on TikTok - garnering now more than a million followers on his account.

He aims to make videos daily and says he doesn’t struggle at all to find inspiration.

You can follow him on Instagram or, of course, TikTok.

