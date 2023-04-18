Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

‘Cat Dad’ TikTok star is Havelock native

'Cat Dad of TikTok' lives in eastern Carolina
'Cat Dad of TikTok' lives in eastern Carolina(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re a cat lover, you may have come across Deylan Buntyn’s TikTok videos.

You may not have realized Buntyn is also an eastern Carolinian. He grew up in Havelock and even played football for Havelock High School.

Buntyn now works in Morehead City for their Parks and Recreation Department, but he takes time after work to feature his two cats Rivers and Forest in his videos. It’s hard not to laugh when you see them.

He encourages adoption, as one of his cats is a rescue.

Buntyn stopped by ENC at Three Tuesday to explain how he started as the “Cat Dad” on TikTok - garnering now more than a million followers on his account.

He aims to make videos daily and says he doesn’t struggle at all to find inspiration.

You can follow him on Instagram or, of course, TikTok.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of the highway have been closed.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway
Rocky Mount High School
Police investigating fight between teacher & student at Rocky Mount High School
Benjamin Mayo, Amber Manning, and Michael Miller
Three charged with stealing from Greenville store
Two dead after Hertford County shooting Friday night
UPDATE: Names of victims in Hertford County fatal shooting confirmed
Christina Mills
Greenville woman accused of human trafficking, rape, kidnapping of teenage girl

Latest News

Greenville man charged in deadly three-vehicle crash
During the Ocrafolk Festival on June 4, 2022 at Ocracoke Island in Ocracoke, N.C. (Photo by...
Ocracoke Music and Storytelling Festival scheduled June 2-4
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies and climbing temps
Caleb Gore
Soldier killed in Black Hawk crash being returned home to Morehead City