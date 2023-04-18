After 100 years and four generations, Minges eyes Ayden expansion

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Minges Bottling Group is celebrating 100 years of service, four generations under the same family tree, and now expanding onto new ground.

“I think for our family and our employees, it’s an extremely special day and I think if one thing, this solidifies us in this community and lets people know that we are here for the long term,” said Minges Bottling Group Operations Vice President, Landon Minges.

Minges said the new facility will allow the company to hire 23 additional employees ranging from warehouse load teams, sales delivery drivers, and customer sales representatives.

“To me the excitement about a project like this and it’s a huge project. 223,000 square ft. this building is going to be and we hope and know it’s going to employ a lot more employees as we move forward,” said Minges Bottling Group President, Jeff Minges

Company leaders say continued growth in the past 20 years, as well as some future thinking as the company expands its large-format Gatorade business, made the expansion inevitable.

“That’s enhancing our volume and the strength of our product line by providing Gatorade to large format customers. One reason we’re getting out of this building is because we’re going to pick up around 700,000 cases once we get full throttle,” said Jeff Minges.

Moving forward while reflecting on the past, Minges says the expansion will equip the company with even more ways to serve Eastern North Carolina.

“I’m so happy for our family but most importantly I’m happy for our employees and the new employees that we’ll be hiring for this project. it’s going to take a mountain to service all of our customers over Eastern North Carolina,” Minges Bottling Group Sales and Marketing Vice President, Miles Minges said.

Minges Bottling Group encourages anyone who is interested in the new positions created by the expansion to visit the front desk receptionist at the current facility to apply.

The new facility is set to be up and running by early next year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.