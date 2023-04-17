Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Nice Weather Continues

Temps will make it back to the 80s by late week
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A chilly/cool night is on the way! We’ll fall to the mid-40s by sunrise Tuesday inland and 50s along the coast. By the afternoon, sunshine and breezy winds take almost everyone into the 70s.

Through the rest of the week, we’ll get a little warmer each day. 70s become 80s by Wednesday and temperatures will get very close to the 90s by the end of the week. If we do see 90s, it would be about two weeks before our average 90-degree day. You may start to feel the humidity in the mornings, but afternoons stay comfortable. Through the weekend, a front arrives to bring in much cooler air for the start of next week. We’re hoping rain along the front holds off until late Saturday and is gone by Sunday morning.

No frost threat for early next week at the moment, but it’ll still be cold for this time of year. We could see temperatures down to the low 40s Monday and Tuesday mornings.

(NOTE: The Flood Warning for the Neuse River in Kinston and Fort Barnwell has been extended for the continued chance for minor flooding. It’s asked that you continue to exercise caution when walking near riverbanks.)

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Highway Patrol says that Bush was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway Patrol: Woman thrown from car, killed after crashing into guardrail
All lanes of the highway have been closed.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway
Two dead after Hertford County shooting Friday night
UPDATE: Names of victims in Hertford County fatal shooting confirmed
Another shooting at popular ECU student apartments in Greenville
Investigation underway after reports of shots fired at Greenville Convention Center

Latest News

One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway
Tax season is here with changes
Tax day is three days later than normal but some still haven’t filed
The crash happened this afternoon in Kill Devil Hills.
OBX tractor-trailer wreck sends two to the hospital
All lanes of the highway have been closed.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway