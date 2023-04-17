Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Nice Weather Continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A chilly/cool night is on the way! We’ll fall to the mid-40s by sunrise Tuesday inland and 50s along the coast. By the afternoon, sunshine and breezy winds take almost everyone into the 70s.

Through the rest of the week, we’ll get a little warmer each day. 70s become 80s by Wednesday and temperatures will get very close to the 90s by the end of the week. If we do see 90s, it would be about two weeks before our average 90-degree day. You may start to feel the humidity in the mornings, but afternoons stay comfortable. Through the weekend, a front arrives to bring in much cooler air for the start of next week. We’re hoping rain along the front holds off until late Saturday and is gone by Sunday morning.

No frost threat for early next week at the moment, but it’ll still be cold for this time of year. We could see temperatures down to the low 40s Monday and Tuesday mornings.

(NOTE: The Flood Warning for the Neuse River in Kinston and Fort Barnwell has been extended for the continued chance for minor flooding. It’s asked that you continue to exercise caution when walking near riverbanks.)

