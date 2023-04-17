Advertise With Us
Three charged with stealing from Greenville store

Benjamin Mayo, Amber Manning, and Michael Miller
Benjamin Mayo, Amber Manning, and Michael Miller(Pitt Co SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies have arrested three people that a local store says stole from them twice this year.

Deputies say that they were called by Lowes’ Assets Protection Team at the store on Thomas Langston Road in Greenville on April 11 about two people that were in the store that had been seen hiding merchandise.

When deputies got to the store they say they were able to arrest 29-year-old Amber Manning of Greenville in the parking lot at her car. They arrested 34-year-old Benjamin Mayo of Chocowinity after a short chase with Deputy K9s.

Store employees say the couple is the same one that they had reported for stealing from the store on February 21, and that warrants for that crime had been taken out just one day earlier on April 10th.

While searching Manning’s belongings and the car the couple was using, deputies say they found more stolen items that they could tie to Manning and Mayo as well as their passenger, 36-year-old Michael Miller of Grimesland, who was also arrested.

Benjamin Mayo was charged with three counts of felony larceny for removing, destroying, and deactivating an anti-theft device as well as three counts of felony conspiracy, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. He is in the Pitt County Jail under a $37,000 secured bond.

Amber Manning Mayo was charged with three counts of felony larceny for removing, destroying, and deactivating an anti-theft device as well as three counts of felony conspiracy, and obtaining property by false pretense. She is in the Pitt County Jail under a $45,000 secured bond.

Michael Miller was charged with felony larceny for removing, destroying, and deactivating an anti-theft device. He is in the Pitt County Jail under a $5000 secured bond.

