Tax day is three days later than normal but some still haven’t filed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The official deadline to file your taxes this year is tomorrow, April 18th. A later deadline than usual because tax day, April 15th, fell on a Saturday and Monday is Emancipation Day, an official holiday in D.C. But for some, the extra three days haven’t helped them get their taxes done in time.

“I am actually just going to log onto Turbotax later today and work through them,” said Winterville Resident Heather Gilbert.

It’s time to get those taxes done. But for many, the process can be confusing which is why many people turn to professionals or even their moms to get some extra help.

“I have no idea what this is, and normally, she does it all for me. She knows what she’s doing. I think there should be a class or a seminar on this kind of thing so that students know how to file their taxes so we don’t have to rely on our parents so much. I think that would be really helpful,” said ECU Student Nicole White.

The latest report from the IRS has shown that only 90 million of an estimated 168 million returns have been processed as of March 30th, but tax specialists say that there are still options if you’re one of the people who still haven’t done their taxes.

“If you don’t have everything you need, do an extension, save yourself a lot of heartache,” said Carol Haddock, a tax specialist.

Not filing for an extension could also cost you quite a bit of money.

“There’s a failure to file penalty if you don’t file at all, and there’s a late filing penalty typically if you have a balance due,” said Haddock.

If you end up filing for an extension, it would move your new tax deadline to October 16th. However, if you file an extension, that new deadline is to only file your taxes, you still have to pay if you owe anything by tomorrow.

