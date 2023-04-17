ReBuild NC hurricane recovery program closes Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians whose homes were impacted by hurricanes Matthew or Florence will need to act soon for home repair relief.

ReBuild NC Homeowner Recovery Program will close applications at 5:00 p.m. Friday. This program was to help counties that were impacted by the two hurricanes.

According to the Office of Recovery and Resiliency, the program has completed 1,103 projects for North Carolinian families to make their homes more resilient against storms.

ReBuild NC said that the fastest way to apply for this program is through the online application. The option to call, (833) 275-7262, is also available to schedule an appointment at your nearest ReBuild NC regional center.

Visit the ReBuild NC website for more information about center locations and hours of operation.

