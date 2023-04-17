Police investigating fight between teacher & student at Rocky Mount High School
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a fight between a student and a teacher.
Police said the assault happened at Rocky Mount High School this morning.
The substitute teacher has been identified as Xaviera Steele, who has been with Nash County Schools for about a year.
Police said no injuries were reported and they are actively investigating what happened.
A video claiming to be a fight between a teacher and student at Rocky Mount High School has been posted on social media. It shows a student confronting a teacher with the two ending up in a fight on the floor of the classroom. The teacher, a woman, was on top of the girl during the video.
