Police investigating fight between teacher & student at Rocky Mount High School

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a fight between a student and a teacher.

Police said the assault happened at Rocky Mount High School this morning.

The substitute teacher has been identified as Xaviera Steele, who has been with Nash County Schools for about a year.

Police said no injuries were reported and they are actively investigating what happened.

A video claiming to be a fight between a teacher and student at Rocky Mount High School has been posted on social media. It shows a student confronting a teacher with the two ending up in a fight on the floor of the classroom. The teacher, a woman, was on top of the girl during the video.

