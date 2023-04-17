Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police investigating fight between teacher & student at Rocky Mount High School

Rocky Mount High School
Rocky Mount High School(Nash County Public Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a fight between a student and a teacher.

Police said the assault happened at Rocky Mount High School this morning.

The substitute teacher has been identified as Xaviera Steele, who has been with Nash County Schools for about a year.

Police said no injuries were reported and they are actively investigating what happened.

A video claiming to be a fight between a teacher and student at Rocky Mount High School has been posted on social media. It shows a student confronting a teacher with the two ending up in a fight on the floor of the classroom. The teacher, a woman, was on top of the girl during the video.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Highway Patrol says that Bush was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway Patrol: Woman thrown from car, killed after crashing into guardrail
Two dead after Hertford County shooting Friday night
UPDATE: Names of victims in Hertford County fatal shooting confirmed
Another shooting at popular ECU student apartments in Greenville
Investigation underway after reports of shots fired at Greenville Convention Center
Goldsboro SBI is investigating after 59-year-old Aubrey Redding Jr. was shot and killed in the...
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Man killed in overnight shooting in Goldsboro

Latest News

Family Dollar stores face hefty penalties after price-scanner problems found
One person dead in serious crash that closes major Greenville highway
One person dead in serious crash that closes major Greenville highway
Christina Mills
Greenville woman accused of human trafficking, rape, kidnapping of teenage girl
The crash has closed all lanes of Greenville Boulevard in front of Parkers Chapel Church.
One person dead in serious crash that closes major Greenville highway