Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

OBX tractor-trailer wreck sends two to the hospital

The crash happened this afternoon in Kill Devil Hills.
The crash happened this afternoon in Kill Devil Hills.(Kill Devil Hills police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A wreck between a tractor-trailer and a Toyota on the Outer Banks sent two people to the hospital Monday.

Kill Devil Hills Police say the wreck happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on US 158 near the entrance to the Wright Brothers National Memorial.

According to police, a Toyota pick-up truck tried to merge into the inside lane on US 158 South when it hit a semi-truck pulling a flat-bed “low-boy” style trailer carrying an excavator that was already in that lane.

After the collision, both trucks went across the northbound lanes of traffic where they hit a power pole off of the roadway. The Toyota ended up pinned sideways between the power pole and the semi-truck, pinning the driver of the Toyota inside.

Police say the driver of the Toyota had to be extricated and both drivers were transported to Outer Banks Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic on US 158 was shut down for about two hours while crews worked to clear the wreck.

The driver of the Toyota, a 20-year-old from Nags Head, was charged for an unsafe lane change.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Highway Patrol says that Bush was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway Patrol: Woman thrown from car, killed after crashing into guardrail
All lanes of the highway have been closed.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway
Two dead after Hertford County shooting Friday night
UPDATE: Names of victims in Hertford County fatal shooting confirmed
Another shooting at popular ECU student apartments in Greenville
Investigation underway after reports of shots fired at Greenville Convention Center

Latest News

One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway
Tax season is here with changes
Tax day is three days later than normal but some still haven’t filed
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Nice Weather Continues
All lanes of the highway have been closed.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway