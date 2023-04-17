Advertise With Us
Marine found not guilty in deadly military truck crash

Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine has been found not guilty of all charges in an accident last year that killed two fellow Marines on an Onslow County highway.

Lance Corporal Louis Ponce-Barrera was driving the 7-ton military truck that overturned as it was making a right turn onto U.S. 17 from Highway 210, between Verona and Holly Ridge.

The crash happened on January 19, 2022.

The 17 Marines in the back of the truck were part of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group at Camp Lejeune. State troopers said one of the Marines killed was hit by a second military vehicle that could not stop in time.

Barrera faced a court-martial last Wednesday at Camp Lejeune and was found not guilty on all counts.

