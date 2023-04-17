Man sentenced in 2021 Greenville FedEx carjacking

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who carjacked a FedEx truck in Greenville, and tried to kidnap a child from the car that he hit will spend the next seven years in federal prison.

Dequan Boone, who goes by “Day Day”, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Wilmington after pleading guilty to interfering with interstate commerce by robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Kinston man took the FedEx truck as it was stopped at a light on October 8, 2021, near South Memorial Drive and Stantonsburg Road, hitting a car at the intersection.

A witness told WITN that she saw the truck cross the median, lose control, and crashed into the back of a warehouse.

The whole ordeal was caught on video.

Witnesses capture on video a stolen FedEx truck weaving through traffic in Greenville before it crashes into a building.

“Bam right there,” a driver screams as the stolen vehicle ran through a red light at Memorial & Stantonsburg Road. In the video given to WITN, the FedEx truck is on two wheels at one point.

“Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck,” exclaims the passenger who shot the video. “There he goes. Oh my lord,” the woman shouts.

Police said after hitting the building, Boone ran to a car that he had hit and tried to kidnap a child inside. Prosecutors said the child’s mother had to fight Boone, and the man was subdued by bystanders until police arrived.

