Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting

Rocky Mount police said Demonta Hyman was arrested this morning for assault with a deadly...
Rocky Mount police said Demonta Hyman was arrested this morning for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was just let out on bond for pointing a gun at a police officer is back behind bars after being charged with a weekend shooting.

Rocky Mount police said Demonta Hyman was arrested this morning for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of East Raleigh Boulevard.

The 19-year-old Hyman was arrested initially for pointing a firearm at an officer investigating a larceny case last month. He was charged with assault on a government official with a firearm, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon. The man was released from jail after posting an $8,000 bond.

Hyman’s bond on his latest charges is $500,000 and he remains in the Edgecombe County jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

