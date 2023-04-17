Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was just let out on bond for pointing a gun at a police officer is back behind bars after being charged with a weekend shooting.

Rocky Mount police said Demonta Hyman was arrested this morning for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of East Raleigh Boulevard.

The 19-year-old Hyman was arrested initially for pointing a firearm at an officer investigating a larceny case last month. He was charged with assault on a government official with a firearm, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon. The man was released from jail after posting an $8,000 bond.

Hyman’s bond on his latest charges is $500,000 and he remains in the Edgecombe County jail.

