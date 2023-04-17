Greenville woman accused of human trafficking, rape, kidnapping of teenage girl

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman is facing several crimes related to the human trafficking of a teenage girl.

Christina Mills has been charged with human trafficking of a child victim, second degree forcible rape, first degree kidnapping, and sexual servitude of a child victim.

The 40-year-old woman was arrested Saturday by Pitt County deputies.

Arrest warrants say the crimes happened on April 2nd. Warrants say at the time of the rape, the 17-year-old was “mentally incapacitated”.

Mills is being held on a $1,000,000 bond at the Pitt County jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.