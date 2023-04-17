Greenville city streets under construction this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville is updating some of its streets starting this week.

Nearly three dozen of the city’s streets are scheduled to have work done to upgrade their appearance, or just to perform regular road maintenance.

City officials say the work will be done during the day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, which could impact travel times.

Of the scheduled work, 18 streets are slated for rehabilitation work, while 20 are set for preservation work.

The work being done is part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation Preservation Project that was awarded by the city council in February.

