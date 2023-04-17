Advertise With Us
Family Dollar stores face hefty penalties after price-scanner problems found

(WAVE)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina Family Dollar stores have been given hefty fines because of problems with their price scanners at checkouts.

The state Department of Agriculture has fined 37 stores in 22 counties during the first quarter of the year.

The state says periodic inspections are done to check for accuracy between advertised prices and those that ring up at the register. Fines are then given if the store fails a follow-up inspection, and re-inspections happen every two months until the store drops to a 2% error rate.

At the Family Dollar on South King Street in Windsor, they got hit with a $15,000 penalty. The Agriculture Department says an August inspection found a 32% error rate, a follow-up the next month showed a 22.67% error rate, in November that rate increased to 23.67% and another inspection in January had a 23% error.

Other locations in Eastern Carolina include:

  • Family Dollar on Virginia Road in Edenton - $7,930 penalty
  • Family Dollar on U.S. 264 in Swan Quarter - $13,410 penalty
  • Family Dollar on Ocean Highway in Hertford - $32,685 penalty

