Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Deputies: Arrest made after stolen TV tracked through streaming app

Leroy Rogers
Leroy Rogers(Pitt Co SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been charged with breaking into a Pitt County home after deputies tracked him through a stolen television.

Deputies have made an arrest in a break-in at a Pitt County home in October 2022, and they did so by using a streaming service to track him.

Deputies say that 31-year-old Leroy Rogers of Rocky Mount is the person who broke into a home on North Grimesland Bridge Rd on October 10 and stole multiple things from the house.

According to deputies, the person whose belongings were stolen contacted them in February to tell them that one of his streaming services sent him a message that someone was trying to log into his account. Deputies were able to track the television using the streaming app to someone who said they had just purchased the television from a local pawn shop.

Pawn shop records showed that the television had been pawned by Rogers on the same day as the October theft.

Rogers was arrested on April 11 in Edgecombe County and has been charged with breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, five counts of larceny of a firearm, and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was released from the Edgecombe County Jail after posting a $10,000 secured bond.

Deputies say they are still trying to locate other stolen items.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Highway Patrol says that Bush was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway Patrol: Woman thrown from car, killed after crashing into guardrail
The crash has closed all lanes of Greenville Boulevard in front of Parkers Chapel Church.
One person dead in serious crash on major Greenville highway
Two dead after Hertford County shooting Friday night
UPDATE: Names of victims in Hertford County fatal shooting confirmed
Another shooting at popular ECU student apartments in Greenville
Investigation underway after reports of shots fired at Greenville Convention Center

Latest News

Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine found not guilty in deadly military truck crash
Deadline to file taxes is quickly apporaching
Deadline to file taxes is quickly apporaching
Dequan Boone
Man sentenced in 2021 Greenville FedEx carjacking
Brody Scholars Health Fair
Brody Scholars Program to host health fair