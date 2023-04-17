Deputies: Arrest made after stolen TV tracked through streaming app

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been charged with breaking into a Pitt County home after deputies tracked him through a stolen television.

Deputies have made an arrest in a break-in at a Pitt County home in October 2022, and they did so by using a streaming service to track him.

Deputies say that 31-year-old Leroy Rogers of Rocky Mount is the person who broke into a home on North Grimesland Bridge Rd on October 10 and stole multiple things from the house.

According to deputies, the person whose belongings were stolen contacted them in February to tell them that one of his streaming services sent him a message that someone was trying to log into his account. Deputies were able to track the television using the streaming app to someone who said they had just purchased the television from a local pawn shop.

Pawn shop records showed that the television had been pawned by Rogers on the same day as the October theft.

Rogers was arrested on April 11 in Edgecombe County and has been charged with breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, five counts of larceny of a firearm, and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was released from the Edgecombe County Jail after posting a $10,000 secured bond.

Deputies say they are still trying to locate other stolen items.

