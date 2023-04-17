Brody Scholars Program to host health fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Brody Scholars Program is hosting a health fair this Wednesday.

Anyone interested can stop by Joy Soup Kitchen on 700 Albemarle Ave for free screenings from 5 - 7:30 p.m.

Visitors can also enjoy blood pressure checks, a CPR demonstration, outdoor activities for kids and interactive booths.

Interim Vice Dean for Medical Education Dr. Cedric Bright and M3 Brody Scholar Heerali Patel stopped by ENC at Three Monday to share the meaning behind the event.

They explained that the scholars program is based on the idea of giving back to the community, which is why they choose to host a health fair each year.

You can learn more about the scholars program here.

