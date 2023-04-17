Advertise With Us
Alabama shooting victim was aspiring musician looking forward to college, father says

Marsiah Collins was killed during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Alabama.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (CNN) – More information is coming out about the victims of a mass shooting that took place during a “Sweet 16″ birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, over the weekend.

One of the victims was 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel Collins. His father, Martin Collins, said his son was an aspiring musician looking forward to attending Louisiana State University in the fall.

Marsiah Collins was accepted to LSU for last fall’s semester, but his father said he decided to take a year off of school to pursue his music career and to spend time with his mother and sisters.

Martin Collins also said his son loved football and played defensive end on the Opelika High School football team.

Collins was best friends with another victim of the shooting, 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell.

Other victims who died in the shooting included 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston and 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole Smith.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

