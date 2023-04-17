Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine he was trying to steal from, park official says

Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.
Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.(empire331/Getty Images via Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him out of the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Highway Patrol says that Bush was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway Patrol: Woman thrown from car, killed after crashing into guardrail
Two dead after Hertford County shooting Friday night
UPDATE: Names of victims in Hertford County fatal shooting confirmed
Another shooting at popular ECU student apartments in Greenville
Goldsboro SBI is investigating after 59-year-old Aubrey Redding Jr. was shot and killed in the...
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Man killed in overnight shooting in Goldsboro
Investigation underway after reports of shots fired at Greenville Convention Center

Latest News

Christina Mills
Greenville woman accused of human trafficking, rape, kidnapping of teenage girl
FILE - An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on Nov. 16,...
New US tax credit rules narrow the list of eligible EVs
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing
Family Dollar stores face hefty penalties after price-scanner problems found
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing