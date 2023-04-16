Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Nice Week Full of Spring Weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Spotty shower chances continue through the evening before things start to trend drier. Cloud cover may stick around most of the night and another round of scattered showers is expected near or after midnight.

We’ll drop into the 50s tonight inland with 60s along the coast. Cooler and drier air starts to move in on Monday. We probably won’t hit the 80s, but we’ll see plenty of 70s. Winds will be breezy again out of the southwest eventually switching to the west. In true spring fashion, you may be switching from the heat to the AC again this week. Even with highs in the 70s, overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings in spots.

A lot of sunshine is expected this week. A few clouds may pass through on Thursday but we’re not expecting any rain until the weekend. Saturday and Sunday doesn’t look like a washout at this point, so don’t cancel any plans.

