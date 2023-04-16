UPDATE: Names of victims in Hertford County fatal shooting confirmed

Hertford County, N.C. (WITN) - The Herford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men killed in a shooting Friday afternoon outside Ahoskie.

Authorities say 17-year-old Jaylen Carey and 45-year-old Derrick Monger died outside the home at 302 Jernigan Airport Road.

Deputies say when they arrived around 1:39 p.m. they found both men on the ground in the yard.

The sheriff said they have suspects in the case and are conducting interviews.

The SBI is also assisting in the investigation.

