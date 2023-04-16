Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

UPDATE: Names of victims in Hertford County fatal shooting confirmed

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hertford County, N.C. (WITN) - The Herford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men killed in a shooting Friday afternoon outside Ahoskie.

Authorities say 17-year-old Jaylen Carey and 45-year-old Derrick Monger died outside the home at 302 Jernigan Airport Road.

Deputies say when they arrived around 1:39 p.m. they found both men on the ground in the yard.

The sheriff said they have suspects in the case and are conducting interviews.

The SBI is also assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager killed in Ahoskie
SHERIFF: Teenager & man killed outside Ahoskie shooting
POLICE: Elizabeth City man wanted for shooting man in face
(TOP ROW) Davis, McKnight, Jones (BOTTOM ROW) Roberts, Greene
Five arrested after Kinston search finds illegal guns
Charles Newell, 54
Sheriff: Man arrested after setting several houses on fire
The RMS Titanic. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Eastern Carolina lighthouse got messages from Titanic before sinking

Latest News

No suspects are named and an investigation is currently underway for an overnight shooting that...
Multiple homes and cars struck in overnight shooting in Martin County
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and mix of sunshine for Sunday
Another shooting at popular ECU student apartments in Greenville
First Alert Forecast For April 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast For April 16, 2023