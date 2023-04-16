Another shooting at popular ECU student apartments in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police say a man was shot Saturday morning at Copper Beech Townhomes on Copper Beech Way.

Officers say when they arrived at around 2:30 am, they discovered a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a party and appears to have been a targeted incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call GPD 252-329-4300 or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777.

This is the second shooting this year at the Copper Beech apartment complex.

Greenville Police say a New Year’s Day 2023 homicide left one man dead and a woman injured at 2125 Silver Maple Lane.

They say 32-year-old Deshawn Roundtree died from an apparent gunshot wound.

And 21-year-old Kiaira Boomer was shot and taken to ECU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

