Another shooting at popular ECU student apartments in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police say a man was shot Saturday morning at Copper Beech Townhomes on Copper Beech Way.
Officers say when they arrived at around 2:30 am, they discovered a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a party and appears to have been a targeted incident.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call GPD 252-329-4300 or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777.
This is the second shooting this year at the Copper Beech apartment complex.
Greenville Police say a New Year’s Day 2023 homicide left one man dead and a woman injured at 2125 Silver Maple Lane.
They say 32-year-old Deshawn Roundtree died from an apparent gunshot wound.
And 21-year-old Kiaira Boomer was shot and taken to ECU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
