Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and mix of sunshine for Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What was once tons of sunshine in the early morning hours now turns to clouds and spotty showers all across Eastern North Carolina for your Sunday.

Showers will start being seen around 3 p.m. primarily south of Hwy-264. But come 8 p.m., areas like Greenville, Plymouth and Elizabeth City will also see some scattered showers. High of 83F.

ENC will see mostly cloudy skies in the overnight with a chance for few rain drops. Low of 57F.

Clouds will stick around for your Monday until the afternoon. Once they officially clear, it paves the way for a nice sunshine streak throughout Eastern North Carolina for much of the upcoming week with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

(NOTE: The Flood Warning for the Neuse River in Kinston and Fort Barnwell has been extended for the continued chance for minor flooding. It’s asked that you continue to exercise caution when walking near riverbanks.)

Regularly it’s called a “Dog Walking Forecast,” but one viewer sent WITN something a bit different through our CAROLINA CAMERA so on this Sunday we present your “Turkey Walking Forecast”...

TURKEY FORECAST (WITN)

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.