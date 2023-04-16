Advertise With Us
Multiple homes and cars struck in overnight shooting in Martin County

No suspects are named and an investigation is currently underway for an overnight shooting that struck homes and cars in Oak City.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Numerous homes and cars were struck by gunfire in a small town here in the east.

At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, gunfire broke out on Chestnut St near Old West Martin School in Oak City.

According to Martin County Chief Deputy Drew Robinson, no one was injured in the shooting but multiple cars and homes were hit. Robinson also confirmed that most of the gunshots happened at a party in the area.

It’s unclear what caused the incident and no suspects are named at this time.

Authorities say that an investigation is currently ongoing.

