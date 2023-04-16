Advertise With Us
Investigation underway after reports of shots fired at Greenville Convention Center

(WABI)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East is investigating after getting calls about shots being fired during a concert Saturday night.

Greenville Police say they received reports of shots fired at the Greenville Convention Center where a Toosii concert was being held.

Officials say they arrived at the scene around 11:00 P.M.

Greenville Police say no injuries were reported and that an investigation is underway.

