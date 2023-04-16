Advertise With Us
Highway Patrol: Woman ejected from car, killed after crashing into guardrail

The State Highway Patrol says that Bush was pronounced dead at the scene.
The State Highway Patrol says that Bush was pronounced dead at the scene.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Officials say that 33-year-old Kelsey Bush from Pennsylvania was traveling east on Highway 70 when she swerved off the road, over-corrected, hit the guardrail, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The State Highway Patrol said they received a call around 7:03 P.M. about the crash near mile marker 371 just west of La Grange.

Officials say that 33-year-old Kelsey Bush from Pennsylvania was traveling east on Highway 70 when she swerved off the road, overcorrected, hit the guardrail, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The State Highway Patrol says that Bush was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Josh Lewis says that Bush had two kids in the back, that were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

